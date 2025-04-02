|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0
China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Thursday based on recent changes in international oil prices.
Xinhua
  18:06 UTC+8, 2025-04-02       0

China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Thursday based on recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Wednesday.

Gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 230 yuan (US$32) and 220 yuan per ton, respectively, the National Development and Reform Commission announced.

China's three biggest oil companies – the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation, and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation – and other oil refineries have been urged to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

Under China's current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     