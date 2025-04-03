﻿
News / Nation

China will resolutely adopt countermeasures against US "reciprocal tariffs": commerce ministry

Xinhua
  10:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
China firmly opposes the US "reciprocal tariffs" and will resolutely adopt countermeasures to safeguard its rights and interests, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The comments came after the United States announced on Wednesday that it would impose "reciprocal tariffs" on its trading partners.

History shows that increasing tariffs cannot solve the United States' own problems. It harms US interests and endangers global economic development as well as industrial and supply chain stability, according to the spokesperson.

"There is no winner in a trade war, and protectionism leads nowhere," the spokesperson said.

China urges the United States to immediately cancel its unilateral tariff measures and properly resolve differences with its trading partners through equal dialogue, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
