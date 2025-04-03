Chinese railways expect travel rush during Qingming holiday

China's railways are gearing up for an expected surge in travel during the upcoming three-day Qingming Festival holiday, which starts on Friday this year.

China Railway, the country's railway operator, said the travel rush would actually span five days, as it started on Thursday. The operator expects 84.5 million passenger trips to be made in total from April 3 to 7, averaging 16.9 million trips daily.

The travel peak during the holiday will be on Friday, it is forecasted.

Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, falls on April 4 this year. It is a traditional Chinese festival for people to pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The holiday also provides a short break for Chinese citizens as they engage in outdoor activities and sightseeing.