Chinese spokesperson makes remarks concerning arrest of Filipinos on espionage charges

China's judicial and relevant authorities will strictly, and in accordance with the law, handle a case of suspected espionage activities conducted by Philippine nationals in China, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

China's state security authorities said earlier in the day that it had recently discovered a case of suspected espionage, prompting the arrest of three Philippine nationals on spying charges.

When asked to comment on the case, Guo said that China's judicial and relevant authorities will strictly handle the case in accordance with the law, and protect the lawful rights and interests of those involved.

He said that recently the Philippines had concocted a series of so-called Chinese spy cases.

"This is a typical act of stigmatization and politicization based on presumption of guilt in the absence of clear evidence. We firmly oppose that, and have lodged protests against the Philippines more than once," Guo said.

China urges the Philippines to stop shadow-chasing and making false accusations, handle the cases concerning Chinese citizens in a just manner and in accordance with the law, and effectively protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the Philippines, he said.