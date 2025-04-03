|   
News / Nation

Former residence of Jiang Zemin in east China opens to public

Xinhua
  18:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
The former residence of late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin has recently opened to the public.
The former residence of late Chinese leader Jiang Zemin has recently opened to the public.

On Thursday, relatives of Jiang, representatives from his former staff, along with local officials and members of the public, visited the site.

Located in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, the site used to be the residence of Jiang and his family during his younger years, between 1929 and 1940.

The site now features a display area that showcases Jiang's life and achievements.

Jiang passed away in 2022 at the age of 96.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
