6 killed, 1 injured in car accident in China's Chongqing
22:08 UTC+8, 2025-04-03 0
Six people were killed and one injured in a traffic accident in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, local authorities said.
22:08 UTC+8, 2025-04-03 0
Six people were killed and one injured in a traffic accident in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Thursday, local authorities said.
The local transportation department received a report at 5pm on Thursday saying that a car had rear-ended a truck on a highway connecting the city's downtown area with Changshou District.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports