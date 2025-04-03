﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China urges US to correct its wrongdoing of 'reciprocal tariffs'

Xinhua
  17:50 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
China urged the US to correct its wrongful "reciprocal tariffs" and resolve trade issues through equal, respectful, and mutually beneficial talks.
Xinhua
  17:50 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0

China urged the United States to correct its wrongful imposition of "reciprocal tariffs," and address economic and trade differences with China and other countries through equal, respectful, and mutually-beneficial negotiations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a query about Washington's announcement of "reciprocal tariffs" on major trading partners.

Under the pretext of "reciprocity," the United States has imposed additional tariffs on exports from China and other countries, which seriously violates World Trade Organization regulations and severely undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system, noted Guo.

"The Chinese side firmly opposes this and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," said the spokesperson, reiterating that there is no winner in a trade or tariff war, and that protectionism offers no solution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     