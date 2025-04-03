﻿
US behind cyberattacks against China during Asian Winter Games

Xinhua
  20:50 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
The United States and its allies were the main source of cyberattacks against China during the ninth Asian Winter Games.
The United States and its allies were the main source of cyberattacks against China during the ninth Asian Winter Games, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, citing a newly released report.

The report was released by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center and National Engineering Laboratory for Computer Virus Prevention Technology on Thursday.

It disclosed that the information systems of competition and critical network infrastructures in Heilongjiang Province, northeast China, were subjected to a large number of network attacks from abroad. The attacks were traced to countries and regions including the United States, the Netherlands, and Singapore.

"We take note of the report and express serious concerns over the malicious cyber activity it has exposed," spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news briefing.

He said that the report once again shows that around the world, China is one of the main victims of cyberattacks.

China urges the United States to adopt a responsible attitude, reflect on itself and refrain from slandering others, Guo said, adding that China will continue to take necessary measures to protect its own cybersecurity.

