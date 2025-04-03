China voices firm opposition to Japan's semiconductor export controls

China voiced firm opposition after the Japanese government announced export controls on semiconductor-related items Thursday, vowing to take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

As the two countries are highly complementary and closely integrated in the semiconductor field, Japan's export control measures will severely disrupt regular business exchanges and undermine the interests of enterprises in both countries, said a spokesperson with the commerce ministry.

"For some time, certain countries have generalized the concept of national security and abused export control measures to suppress China's semiconductor and other industries, which seriously threatened the stability of the global semiconductor industrial and supply chains," the spokesperson said.

China hopes Japan will make rational decisions and correct its wrongdoings to protect the rights and interests of enterprises from all countries and keep the global semiconductor industrial and supply chains stable, said the spokesperson.