North China's wildlife park reports a bear on the loose

A bear escaped from the Foshan wildlife park in the city of Handan, north China's Hebei Province, on Wednesday, and remains missing as of 3pm on Thursday, according to the local authorities.

Following the incident, control measures were implemented around the park, and staff have been searching both within the park and in nearby villages. However, the bear's escape route and current whereabouts remain unknown.

The escaped bear is about two years old and relatively small in size. Authorities have advised tourists and residents to avoid the park and its surrounding areas.

The wildlife park has been temporarily closed, and its reopening date has yet to be determined. Search efforts are currently ongoing.