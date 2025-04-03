|   
News / Nation

Chinese government dispatches second batch of emergency humanitarian aid to Myanmar

The Chinese government dispatched the second batch of emergency humanitarian earthquake relief supplies to Myanmar from Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday morning.
The Chinese government dispatched the second batch of emergency humanitarian earthquake relief supplies to Myanmar from Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday morning, according to the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

The second batch of aid supplies includes 800 tents, 2,000 blankets, 3,000 boxes of biscuits, 2,000 boxes of mineral water and other urgently needed supplies. The supplies are being transported to Yangon by a chartered flight from China. The first batch of emergency humanitarian aid for earthquake disaster relief arrived in Myanmar on March 31.

Li Ming, spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency, said that China is willing to continue providing assistance to the people in the disaster-stricken areas based on Myanmar's needs, supporting their efforts to overcome the disaster as soon as possible.

He expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of China and the international community, the people of Myanmar will surely be able to overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Beijing
Special Reports
