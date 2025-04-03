|   
News / Nation

China arrests three Filipinos suspected of espionage activities

China's state security authorities recently uncovered a Philippine espionage case, detaining three Filipinos suspected of conducting spy activities within Chinese territory.
China's state security authorities have recently uncovered a Philippine espionage case, detaining three nationals of the Philippines suspected of conducting spy activities within Chinese territory.

David Servañez, a Filipino residing in China, was observed repeatedly acting suspiciously near Chinese military facilities.

China's security authorities found that Servañez was operating under the instruction of a Philippine handler codenamed "Herrera," tasked with stealing state secrets.

Two additional suspects in China, Albert Endencia and Nathalie Plizardo, were also instructed by Herrera to gather sensitive information.

After securing sufficient evidence, authorities apprehended the three individuals.

Investigations confirmed that Philippine intelligence agencies have long sought to monitor China's military deployments. Since 2021, Richie Herrera, an officer within the Philippine military intelligence agency, recruited and trained Servañez, Endencia, and Plizardo as operatives before dispatching them to China for covert missions.

The case is under further investigation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
