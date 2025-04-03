﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Influencer faces backlash during YouTuber IShowSpeed's China tour

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:55 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0
Li Meiyuan, a bilingual star once hailed for promoting Chinese culture abroad, now finds himself in hot water over his translations for American IShowSpeed in Beijing.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:55 UTC+8, 2025-04-03       0

Li Meiyue, a popular Chinese-American-Vietnamese influencer known for his street interviews and flashy Chinese-style outfits, is facing intense online criticism after joining American YouTuber iShowSpeed on the Beijing leg of his China tour.

Influencer faces backlash during YouTuber IShowSpeed's China tour

One of Li's videos shows him wearing his iconic floral outfit.

The controversy stems from several awkward, and at times deemed offensive, translations during Speed's livestreams in Beijing. Some netizens accused Li of being disrespectful toward Chinese fans and women, and even damaging China's image internationally.

Influencer faces backlash during YouTuber IShowSpeed's China tour

Li Meiyue and Speed in Beijing.

So, what exactly happened?

During one stream, Li told Speed: "Your fans are scary, they're screaming like animals, they're not normal." The remark shocked many. Speed frowned and fired back: "What's scary? No one's acting crazy. You are not normal."

Later, in a car ride, Li jokingly asked if Speed wanted a "chick in China," a comment that sparked a major backlash from Chinese netizens, who found it disrespectful toward Chinese women.

Speed, to his credit, immediately shut the suggestion down with a firm "No."

At one point, in a Beijing barbershop, things got even messier. When Speed asked if his dreadlocks could be cut, the barber simply replied it would be "not be easy."

But Li translated the response as: "They think your hair is too raggedy and don't want to cut it," adding fuel to the fire.

Influencer faces backlash during YouTuber IShowSpeed's China tour

A barber says Speed's hair won't be easy to cut. Li translates it as "they don't think they could cut it because your hair is too...raggedy."

Many accused Li of deliberate mistranslations to embarrass Speed and tarnishing the image of Chinese people. Calls of "disrespecting Chinese women," "biting the hand that feeds you," and "being a disgrace" flooded social media.

On April 1, Li issued a public apology, claiming that some netizens had twisted his intentions. "I've always worked to promote Chinese culture globally," he said. "I never meant to harm China's image."

Influencer faces backlash during YouTuber IShowSpeed's China tour

Li posted a 7-minute apology video to his Douyin account on Tuesday.

He admitted his attempts to add a bit of playful, teasing humor may have backfired. "If anyone felt uncomfortable, I sincerely apologize and will be more mindful in the future," he said.

But the damage seems to have been done. According to third-party data, he has lost over 180,000 followers in the past week alone. As of 10am on April 3, his follower count had dropped from 7.7 million to 7.5 million.

Influencer faces backlash during YouTuber IShowSpeed's China tour

Li Meiyue's Douyin page shows his follower count dropped from 7.7 million to 7.5 million.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     