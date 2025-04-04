China to impose additional 34% tariffs on all US imports starting April 10

China will impose additional 34-percent tariffs on all products imported from the United States starting from April 10, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday.

The announcement follows the US decision to impose "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese exports to the United States, a move that the commission said does not conform to international trade rules, seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and represents a typical act of unilateral bullying.

The US move not only harms the interests of the United States itself, but also jeopardizes global economic development and the stability of industrial and supply chains, the commission said in a statement.

China urged the US to immediately lift its unilateral tariff measures and resolve trade disputes through consultations on the basis of equality, respect, and mutual benefits, according to the statement.

The commission noted that the existing bonded policies, as well as tax reduction and exemption policies, will remain unchanged, while the new additional tariffs to be imposed will not be reduced or exempted.