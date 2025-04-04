China's auto industry association voices strong opposition to US auto tariffs

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Friday voiced strong opposition to the US decision to impose additional 25 percent tariffs on imported autos and certain auto parts.

Calling the US move a "blatant act of unilateralism," the CAAM said such an act violates the World Trade Organization rules and disrupts normal trade flows, and urged the US side to correct its wrongful decision.

Noting that the auto industry is highly internationalized, the association said the US move will significantly destabilize the global automotive supply chains and lead to an increase in auto prices, which will not only impose additional costs on consumers but also hinder the global economic recovery.

The CAAM also urged the US administration to address industry concerns, engage in international trade with an open, inclusive and cooperative attitude, and work to maintain the prosperity and stability of the global auto industry.