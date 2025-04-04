China launches dual probes into imported medical CT tubes

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it has launched an anti-dumping probe into certain imports of medical CT tubes originating from the United States and India, as well as a separate industrial competitiveness investigation into broader imports of medical CT tubes.

The anti-dumping investigation, in response to the application from the domestic industry, concerns certain ball-bearing medical CT tubes originating from the United States and India, an official with the ministry said in an online statement.

Preliminary evidence submitted by the applicants shows that from 2022 to 2024, the volume of dumped imports of these products from the two countries increased by 13 percent, while their prices continued to decline, the official said, adding that these imports have depressed domestic prices, resulting in operating difficulties and losses for domestic producers.

After reviewing the application in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, and World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, the investigation authority determined that the conditions for initiating an anti-dumping probe were met and decided to open the case, the official said.

The investigation authority will carry out the probe in accordance with laws and make decisions based on the findings in an objective and impartial manner, the official added.

In a separate move, the ministry has also launched its first industrial competitiveness probe into a broader range of imported medical CT tubes.

While both probes were initiated at the request of the domestic industry, they differ in terms of scope and focus, the official explained.

The industrial competitiveness probe was in accordance with relevant stipulations of China's foreign trade law, a spokesperson of the ministry said in a separate statement.

Preliminary evidence submitted by the applicants suggested that China's medical CT tube industry started relatively late and remains in a developmental stage. The domestic industry is facing operational difficulties due to the impact of imports, which has adversely affected its competitiveness, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasized that the industrial competitiveness probe is a fact-finding investigation, does not target any specific country or region, and does not affect normal trade, adding that the investigation authority will ensure the legal rights of all interested parties and carry out the investigation objectively and fairly in accordance with the law.