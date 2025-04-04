Members of "Kuliang Friends" visit former residences in China's Fuzhou
Descendants of Edward Pearce Hayes from the US, including Susan (the granddaughter) and her three family members, arrived in Guling in China's Fuzhou. This marked their first visit to the place where their ancestors once lived.
