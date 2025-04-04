China announces export control measures on certain rare earth-related items

China's Ministry of Commerce and General Administration of Customs on Friday announced export control measures on certain items related to seven types of medium and heavy rare earths.

The measures, effective immediately, aim to better safeguard national security and interests and fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, a commerce ministry spokesperson said.

These materials have both military and civil uses, imposing export controls on them is a common international practice, the spokesperson said, adding that the move reflects China's consistent stance in firmly maintaining world peace and regional stability as a responsible major country.

China is willing to strengthen foreign exchanges and cooperation and promote compliant trade through bilateral export control dialogue and communication mechanisms, the spokesperson said.