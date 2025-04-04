China bans export of dual-use items to 16 US entities

China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday announced it has decided to ban the export of dual-use items from China to 16 US entities, which have been added to an export control list by the ministry.

To safeguard national security and interests as well as fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, the export ban decision has been made in line with relevant laws and regulations such as the nation's export control law and the export control regulation for dual-use items, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

These US entities engage in activities that may endanger China's national security and interests, the statement said, stressing that no exporter may violate the aforementioned rules.