News / Nation

China files lawsuit with WTO following US slapping of 'reciprocal tariffs' on trading partners

  20:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-04       0
China has filed a lawsuit with the WTO dispute settlement mechanism following the announcement by the US on Thursday to slap "reciprocal tariffs" on all trading partners.
China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that China has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization's (WTO) dispute settlement mechanism following the announcement by the United States on Thursday to slap "reciprocal tariffs" on all trading partners.

"By imposing the so-called 'reciprocal tariffs,' the United States gravely violates WTO rules, seriously undermines the legitimate rights and interests of WTO members, and seriously damages the rules-based multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order," a ministry spokesperson said.

"It is a typical unilateral practice of bullying that jeopardizes the stability of the global economic and trade order, and China is firmly opposed to this," the spokesperson said.

China has always been a staunch defender of the international economic and trade order and a firm supporter of the multilateral trading system, said the spokesperson. "We urge the US side to immediately correct its wrongdoings and cancel its unilateral tariff measures."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
