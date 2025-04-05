|   
News / Nation

"Ne Zha 2" with Japanese subtitles debuts in theaters across Japan

  11:01 UTC+8, 2025-04-05       0
The Japanese-subtitled edition of the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" opened in over 160 theaters across Japan, winning praise from Japanese audiences, industry insiders.
The Japanese-subtitled edition of the Chinese animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" opened in more than 160 theaters across Japan on Friday, winning praise from Japanese audiences and industry insiders.

A special screening took place at a theater in Tokyo on Wednesday and received positive reviews from many Japanese industry insiders. Japanese film journalist Koremasa Uno said that "Ne Zha 2" has a strong visual impact, and the humorous elements incorporated into the film are also impressive.

Japanese anime critic Ryota Fujitsu said Ne Zha is a charismatic character who features intense battle scenes, and while the audience is moved by the portrayal of family affection in the film, they will also be amused by the humorous moments interspersed in it.

After the screening at a theater in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, on Friday, many viewers came to take photos in front of the movie poster of "Ne Zha 2."

A young moviegoer named Tatsumoto Ryugi told Xinhua that the film was vivid and interesting, and the scene at the end where everyone worked together to defeat the evil forces was "very powerful".

"I would like to watch it if there is a sequel," Ryugi added.

Recently, big screens in front of Tokyo's bustling Shibuya Station and other stations have begun playing promotional ads for "Ne Zha 2," attracting many passers-by to stop and watch.

"Ne Zha 2" was first released in more than 30 theaters in Japan on March 14 with Chinese and English subtitles.

On the ninth day of the limited release, the cumulative box office in Japan has exceeded 100 million yen (about 687,127 U.S. dollars), and many theaters have temporarily increased the number of screenings, according to the distributor.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
