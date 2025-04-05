China states its position on opposing US abuse of tariffs
The Chinese government's position on opposing US abuse of tariffs was released on Saturday.
Recently, under various pretexts, the United States has imposed tariffs on all trading partners, including China, which severely infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of nations, severely violates World Trade Organization rules, severely harms the rules-based multilateral trading system, and severely disrupts the stability of the global economic order. The Chinese government strongly condemns and firmly opposes this.
