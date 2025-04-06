|   
News / Nation

Japanese fishing vessel expelled for unlawfully entering waters of China's Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua
  13:52 UTC+8, 2025-04-06       0
A China Coast Guard spokesperson on Sunday said that a Japanese fishing vessel had been expelled for unlawfully entering into the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.
A China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson on Sunday said that a Japanese fishing vessel had been expelled for unlawfully entering into the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

The CCG has taken necessary control measures in accordance with the law, issued warnings and drove the Japanese fishing vessel away after it illegally entered the waters between Saturday and Sunday, according to spokesperson Liu Dejun.

Emphasizing that Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, Liu urged the Japanese side to immediately cease all illegal activities in these waters.

The CCG will continue to carry out law enforcement operations in the territorial waters of Diaoyu Dao to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
