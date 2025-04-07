China's cross-border travel surges during Qingming Festival holiday

China saw 2.07 million inbound and outbound trips per day during the Qingming Festival holiday, an increase of 19.7 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Monday.

During the three-day holiday starting on April 4, China's border inspection agencies recorded a total of 6.21 million cross-border trips, according to the administration.

The number of such trips made by foreigners reached 697,000, up 39.5 percent compared with 2024, the NIA said.