News / Nation

China launches tip-off service to combat medical insurance fraud

  18:30 UTC+8, 2025-04-07       0
China's National Health care Security Administration announced on Monday the launch of a tip-off service via its official WeChat account.
China's National Health care Security Administration announced on Monday the launch of a tip-off service via its official WeChat account, enabling social organizations and the public to report leads on medical insurance fraud.

Eligible informants will be rewarded with a one-time payment ranging from 200 yuan (about 27.8 US dollars) to 200,000 yuan, according to the administration.

Noting that the misuse of medical insurance funds undermines public interests, it urged the whole society to make efforts in combating fraud.

In 2024, China's medical insurance watchdogs recovered 27.5 billion yuan of misused medical insurance funds, with a total of 10,741 suspects arrested.

The Chinese government has vowed to continue strengthening oversight of medical insurance funds to ensure every penny is maximized for the benefit of public health.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
