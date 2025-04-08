China ready to fight till end if US is bent on a tariff war: spokesperson
China is ready to fight till the end if the United States is bent on waging a tariff war or trade war, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday when commenting on the US threat of imposing additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese imports.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
