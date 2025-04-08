China to work with EU to promote sound, steady development of relations

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said in a phone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday that China is ready to work with the European side to promote the sound and steady development of China-EU relations.

Li said that China-EU relations are showing momentum for steady growth. This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the EU, and the development of bilateral relations faces important opportunities, he said.

Li noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa at the beginning of this year, which sets the tone and charts the course for deepening China-EU relations.

China and the EU are each other's most important trading partners, he said, adding that their economies are highly complementary and interests are closely intertwined.

Li pledged China's willingness to work with the EU to maintain sound and smooth high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, and resolve each other's concerns through dialogue and consultation.

The two sides should promote the holding of new China-EU high-level dialogues in the strategic, economic and trade, green, and digital fields at an early date, he said.

Li pointed out that the United States has recently announced indiscriminate tariffs on all its trading partners, including China and the EU, under various pretexts, which is a typical case of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying.

The resolute measures taken by China are not only to safeguard its own sovereignty, security, and development interests but also to defend international trade rules and international fairness and justice, Li said, noting that all human beings live in the same global village and no country can thrive in isolation.

Protectionism leads nowhere, and only openness and cooperation represent the right path for mankind, Li added.

China and the EU, as strong advocates of economic globalization and trade liberalization, as well as staunch defenders and supporters of the World Trade Organization, should enhance communication and coordination, expand mutual openness, jointly safeguard free and open trade and investment, and maintain the stable and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains, so as to inject more stability and certainty into both sides and the world economy, Li said.

China's macro policy this year has taken full account of various uncertainties and has sufficient reserves of policy tools to hedge against adverse external impacts, Li said, adding that China is fully confident in maintaining sustained and healthy economic development.

China will continue to unswervingly expand opening-up, strengthen cooperation, and share development opportunities with the EU countries and other countries in the world, he said.

Noting that the EU always attaches great importance to its relations with China, von der Leyen said it is crucial for EU-China relations to maintain continuity and stability under current circumstances.

The European side looks forward to holding a new EU-China leaders' meeting at an appropriate time to review the past, look into the future, and jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of EU-China diplomatic relations, she said.

The European side is willing to promote high-level dialogue with China in various fields and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, green economy, and climate change, von der Leyen added.

She noted that the tariffs imposed by the United States have severely impacted international trade, causing a serious impact on Europe, China, and vulnerable countries.

The EU and China are committed to upholding the fair and free multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core and safeguarding the sound and steady development of global economic and trade relations, which serves the common interests of both sides and the world at large, von der Leyen said.