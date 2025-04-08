﻿
News / Nation

Spanish PM to visit China from April 10 to 11

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit China from April 10 to 11, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Tuesday.
At the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will visit China from April 10 to 11, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here Tuesday.

Noting this is Sanchez's third visit to China in three years, spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press briefing that during his visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Sanchez, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will hold talks with Sanchez.

Spain is an important partner of China in the European Union , Lin said, adding that the two countries uphold the spirit of mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual benefit when developing bilateral relations, and that China-Spain relations are at the forefront of China's relations with European countries.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership. Lin said that it is hoped that the two sides, taking this visit as an opportunity, will deepen strategic mutual trust, expand opening-up and cooperation, join hands to meet global challenges and push for greater development of bilateral relations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
