Nursing home fire kills 20 in north China

A fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei Province has left 20 people dead, local authorities said Wednesday.

A total of 39 elderly residents were residing in the building when the blaze broke out around 9pm on Tuesday in Longhua County, Chengde City.

The fire was extinguished by around 11pm. A total of 20 people were confirmed dead as of 3am Wednesday, while 19 others were sent to hospital for examination.

The person in charge of the nursing home has been detained by police. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.