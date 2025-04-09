China revises regulations to facilitate marriage registration

China unveiled the newly revised marriage registration regulations on Wednesday, which will take effect on May 10.

Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree to promulgate the revised regulations, which consist of six chapters and 28 articles and include major revisions to improve marriage services and ease registration.

One main revision is that couples will no longer need to register marriages in the location of their hukou, which is permanent household registration.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs will be in charge of running a national marriage information database and will establish an information sharing system with other departments to ensure marriage information is accurate, timely updated, and secure.