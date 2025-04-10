China not to flinch when trade, tariff war comes

China does not want to fight trade and tariff wars, but will not flinch when a trade and tariff war comes, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing on Thursday after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose more tariffs on imported Chinese products.

In response to a related query at a daily press briefing, Lin said that taking necessary countermeasures against US bullying is not only about protecting China's sovereignty, security and development interests, but also about upholding international fairness and justice, defending the multilateral trading system, and safeguarding the common interests of the international community.

"A just cause enjoys the support of many," Lin said, noting that the US actions are unpopular and will end in failure.

"We will never sit idly by and watch while the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people are infringed, nor will we sit idly by as international economic and trade rules and the multilateral trading system are undermined," the spokesperson said.

He stressed that if the US side insists on a tariff war or a trade war, China will fight to the end.

The United States puts its own interests above the interests of the international community and serves its hegemonic interests at the expense of the legitimate interests of countries around the world, which will inevitably meet with stronger opposition from the international community, Lin said.