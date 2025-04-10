China, EU vow joint efforts to uphold multilateral trading system
09:51 UTC+8, 2025-04-10 0
China and the European Union vowed to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, China's commerce ministry said in a statement released Thursday.
09:51 UTC+8, 2025-04-10 0
China and the European Union vowed to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, China's commerce ministry said in a statement released Thursday.
The statement came after China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic held a talk via video on Tuesday, during which they discussed various issues, including enhancing China-EU economic and trade cooperation and responses to the US imposition of so-called "reciprocal tariffs."
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports