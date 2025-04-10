China, EU vow joint efforts to uphold multilateral trading system

China and the European Union vowed to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, China's commerce ministry said in a statement released Thursday.

The statement came after China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic held a talk via video on Tuesday, during which they discussed various issues, including enhancing China-EU economic and trade cooperation and responses to the US imposition of so-called "reciprocal tariffs."