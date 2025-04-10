﻿
News / Nation

China issues yellow alert for strong winds, blue alert for sandstorms

China's meteorological authority on Thursday issued a yellow alert for strong winds and a blue alert for sandstorms, warning of significant weather disruptions across the country.
China's meteorological authority on Thursday issued a yellow alert for strong winds and a blue alert for sandstorms, warning of significant weather disruptions across the country.

From Friday to Sunday, an approaching cold front is expected to bring rare sustained strong winds to northern regions, severe hailstorms to southern areas, and sandstorms to northwest China and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the country's north, the National Meteorological Center said.

In response, the country has activated an emergency response to address these meteorological hazards.

Temperatures in central and eastern China are forecast to drop by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius from Friday to Saturday, while southern regions will likely experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

Residents are advised to pay close attention to forecasts and warning information issued by local meteorological departments, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of strong winds or strong convective weather, and exercise heightened caution regarding traffic safety in extreme weather conditions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
