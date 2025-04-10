|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

Beijing humanoid robots half-marathon rescheduled for April 19

Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-10       0
Beijing humanoid robots half-marathon, originally set for Sunday, has to be postponed to April 19 due to the city's high alert for extreme winds
Xinhua
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-10       0

Beijing humanoid robots half-marathon, originally set for Sunday, has to be postponed to April 19 due to the city's high alert for extreme winds, the event's organizing committee said on Thursday.

Beijing's meteorological authorities issued a weather alert on Wednesday, warning residents of extreme winds and cooling temperatures from Friday afternoon to Sunday.

The half-marathon, to be held in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in southeast Beijing, will mark the first time in the world that robotic and human participants run along the same route on separate tracks.

A humanoid design of participating robots is required, which needs to be capable of bipedal walking or running, but wheeled structures are excluded. The robot teams will be allowed to replace batteries or switch robots in a relay format, but each replacement will receive a 10-minute penalty.

As of now, around 20 robot teams have registered for the upcoming half-marathon, which also attracted about 30,000 human runners signing up for the lottery of 12,000 berths.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     