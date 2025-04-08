Your pets can now join the ride on high-speed trains!

China's high-speed rail has launched a super cool pilot pet transport service on some routes! Now your furry friends can travel with you!

Imaginechina

Starting today, your pets can enjoy the thrill of speeding across China at 350 km/h. Pet owners can now reserve pet transport services via the 12306 app, thanks to a new pilot program on specific Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Rail routes.

Where Your Pet Can Ride The program is available on 10 G-series trains operating between five major stations: Beijing South, Jinan West, Nanjing South, Shanghai Hongqiao, and Hangzhou East. The trains are G119/118, G121/122, G127, G134, G183/184, and G195/196.

How It Works Your pet will ride in a cozy, high-tech kennel with you on the same train, but in a separate compartment for everyone's safety and comfort. The crate will be stored in the train's designated cargo section that has air circulation, humidity and oxygen monitoring, noise reduction, and an odor control mechanism. Railway staff will monitor the pets once every two hours and offer water. Feeding the pets during the journey is not possible currently, and pet owners will not be allowed to check them out during the trip.

Can My Pet Go If your pet is a domesticated cat or dog in good health, weighs under 15 kilograms, and has a shoulder height of 40 centimeters or less, they're eligible to ride.



How to Book 1. Open the 12306 app and go to the "Pet Transport" section.

2. Make a reservation at least two days in advance. 3. Bring your valid ID, your train ticket, and a valid Animal Health Certificate. 4. On the day of travel, visit the China Railway Express (CRE) counter at your departure station with your pet to check them in. Please note that while the 12306 website and app offer English versions, the 'Pet Transport' feature is available only in Chinese. For assistance in English, please contact the 12306 hotline.

Pricing & Perks Fares are based on distance, but you can take advantage of a 30 percent discount during the trial time.

Each booking includes basic pet insurance coverage of 2,000 RMB.

Need More Info Call 12306 or 95572, or check the 12306 app for up-to-date details under the Pet Transport section.

So pack your bags, grab your furry companion, and get ready to make new memories – now your adventures can truly begin together.