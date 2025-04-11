China files lawsuit with WTO following latest US tariff hikes

|   
News / Nation

China has filed a lawsuit against the United States with the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement mechanism following the latest US tariff hikes.
China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that the country has filed a lawsuit against the United States with the World Trade Organization's dispute settlement mechanism following the latest US tariff hikes.

The United States on Thursday announced further increases in the so-called "reciprocal tariffs" imposed on Chinese products.

The US tariff measures are typical unilateral bullying and coercion, representing a flagrant violation of WTO rules and severely undermining the rules-based multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order, the spokesperson said.

China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and resolutely uphold the multilateral trading system and the international economic and trade order, according to the spokesperson.

China urges the US side to immediately correct its wrongdoings and cancel all unilateral tariff measures imposed on China, the spokesperson said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
