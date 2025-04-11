|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China raises additional tariffs to 125% on imported US products

Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
China will raise the additional tariffs on products imported from the US to 125 percent from Saturday, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday.
Xinhua
  17:06 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0

China will raise the additional tariffs on products imported from the United States to 125 percent, effective from Saturday, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday.

The announcement follows the US move to raise the "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese imports to 125 percent. The commission said the US imposition of excessively high tariffs on China seriously violates international economic and trade rules, goes against basic economic laws and common sense, and is nothing but unilateral bullying and coercion.

Also on Friday, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said that the United States should take full responsibility for its unilateral tariff measures, which have caused significant disruptions and severe turbulence in the world economy, global markets, and the multilateral trading system.

The spokesperson said that the US move to postpone imposing high tariffs on certain trading partners under pressure from China and other parties represents only a symbolic and minimal step, and the nature of using trade coercion by the United States for its own gains has not changed.

China urges the US side to immediately correct its wrong practices and cancel all unilateral tariff measures imposed on the country, the spokesperson said.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said that even if the United States imposes even higher tariffs, it would no longer make economic sense and ultimately go down as a joke in world economic history.

"Given that it's already impossible for the Chinese market to accept US imports at the current tariff level, if the United States imposes further tariffs on Chinese products, China will ignore it," the commission said.

However, should the United States persist in substantially undermining China's interests, China will take firm countermeasures and fight to the end, the commission added.

"China remains open to consultations with the United States, but believes that threats and pressure are not the correct approaches to engage with China," the commerce ministry spokesperson said, urging the United States to resolve differences with China through dialogue based on mutual respect.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     