North China braces for rare gale-force winds

Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
Gale-force winds and plunging temperatures are forecast to sweep across north China from Friday to Sunday, prompting authorities to take steps to protect public safety.
Gale-force winds and plunging temperatures are forecast to sweep across north China from Friday to Sunday, prompting authorities to take steps to protect public safety.

According to meteorological authorities, strong winds are expected to sweep across regions including Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.

The capital is bracing for sustained gales, with mountainous areas likely to face gusts of 37 to 41.4 meters per second, driven by a powerful cold vortex moving southeast from Mongolia, according to Lei Lei, chief meteorologist at the Beijing Meteorological Service.

The strongest winds will hit on Saturday, with temperature highs dropping to 14 degrees Celsius -- a 13-degree-Celsius decrease in temperature within a 24-hour period, the service said.

Weather alerts have been issued in all three regions, warning residents of potentially hazardous conditions.

In response, some passenger train services, particularly those running through mountainous areas, have been temporarily suspended as a safety precaution.

According to the China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd, over 14 train services in Beijing and surrounding areas will be temporarily suspended on Friday and Saturday to ensure safe operation.

In addition, some suburban and regular-speed trains passing through mountainous areas in Beijing will also be suspended temporarily.

The Beijing Capital International Airport has also warned that the strong winds may disrupt normal operations, potentially leading to flight delays or cancellations.

In Beijing, due to the strong winds, several sporting events, including marathons and football matches scheduled for the weekend, have been postponed, and multiple tourist sites have announced temporary closures, while residents are advised to avoid nonessential travel.

High winds have also led to the postponement or cancellation of some performances in Tianjin, as well as the suspension of ferry services.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
