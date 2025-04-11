|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Nation

China renews orange alert for strong gales

Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
China's meteorological authority renewed an orange alert on Friday evening for strong gales that will sweep across the northern regions and coastal areas over the weekend.
Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0

China's meteorological authority renewed an orange alert on Friday evening for strong gales that will sweep across the northern regions and coastal areas over the weekend.

The National Meteorological Center said in an updated forecast that from 8pm Friday to 8pm Saturday, winds of up to force 13 (37.0-41.4 m/s) on the national wind scale will hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Shanxi, Hebei, and Beijing.

Gales up to force 12 will affect some areas, including the Bohai Sea and the Yellow Sea, the NMC said.

Additionally, a yellow alert for snowstorms was also issued, warning that parts of Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang will experience snowfall ranging from 20 to 28 millimeters.

The NMC further renewed a blue alert for rainstorms that will affect regions including parts of Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong, Fujian, and Liaoning.

The center also continued to issue a blue alert for sandstorms that will hit Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Gansu, and Ningxia.

The NMC advised the public in affected regions to take full precautions.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     