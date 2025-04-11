|   
News / Nation

Chinese schools punished for violating students' rest time

  18:14 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
Chinese education authorities have publicly reprimanded eight secondary schools for infringing on students' rest time through inappropriate teaching practices.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, the schools – located in Hebei, Jiangsu, and Henan provinces – were found to have committed infractions, including starting the academic term early and organizing unauthorized supplementary classes.

In response, education authorities in the three provinces imposed penalties, including revoking eligibility for awards and honors, stripping existing titles, and dismissing the responsible principals.

The ministry emphasized that irregular practices, such as extended school hours and extra classes during holidays, significantly impact students' physical and mental well-being while damaging the reputation of the education system.

The ministry called on schools nationwide to learn from these cases and protect students' right to rest. It vowed to intensify efforts to crack down on such irregularities and hold the principals of violating schools accountable for their actions.

To enhance public oversight of primary and secondary school practices across the country, tip-off hotlines and e-mails have been made public.

Source: Xinhua
