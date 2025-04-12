China intensifies support for rural left-behind women

China has initiated a multi-department program to provide vocational training, job support and other assistance for rural left-behind women, aiming to address their difficulties, according to a recent document.

The working plan, jointly issued by 11 state departments, proposed providing vocational and handicraft training for rural left-behind women to improve their skills and enhance employment opportunities.

It encourages their involvement in care services for left-behind children, elderly care and support for people with disabilities.

The working plan also calls for assistance to rural left-behind women with disabilities or financial difficulties and their families, while supporting charitable organizations in launching targeted public welfare initiatives.

In addition, the state departments would strengthen the protection of rural left-behind women's legal rights, work to prevent discrimination and domestic violence, and expand access to healthcare services for this population, according to the working plan.

Rural left-behind women are defined as those who remain in rural areas while their husbands work away from home for more than six months.