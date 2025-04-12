China's courier sector sees robust growth in parcel handling

China's express delivery volume has surpassed 50 billion parcels as of April 11 this year, reaching the milestone 18 days earlier than in 2024, according to data released by the State Post Bureau on Saturday.

The figure translates to roughly 35 packages per person so far this year, with around 500 million parcels crisscrossing the country each day.

A series of pro-consumption policies has supported steady growth in consumer spending, fueling continued expansion in the express delivery market, the bureau said.

Under the country's consumer goods trade-in initiative, 100.35 million new home appliances were sold by April 10, driving the surge in parcel volumes.

Local specialties are reaching broader markets at a faster pace. For instance, Yunnan coffee is now served in coffee shops across the country, Zhejiang's tea is being enjoyed nationwide, and seasonal agricultural products such as spring bamboo shoots and ornamental plants are reaching consumers more swiftly, thanks to improved logistics and spring promotions from e-commerce platforms, the bureau said.

The robust growth in parcel deliveries reflects a steadily recovering consumer market, accelerated industrial upgrading, and a stable, improving economy, said Liu Jiang, an expert with the Development Research Center of the bureau.

In 2024, China's express delivery sector handled more than 174.5 billion parcels and generated over 1.4 trillion yuan (US$193 billion) in revenue, marking year-on-year increases of 21 percent and 13 percent, respectively. The country has maintained its position as the world's largest express delivery market for 11 consecutive years.

Looking ahead, as pro-consumption policies continue to take effect and new growth drivers gather momentum, the courier sector is expected to further facilitate the smooth flow of economic activity and enhance the efficiency of the real economy, injecting stronger momentum into high-quality development, the bureau said.