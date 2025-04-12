Governor of Shanxi under probe
Jin Xiangjun, governor of north China's Shanxi Province, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law.
The probe is being conducted by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to a statement released on Saturday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
