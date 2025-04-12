|   
News / Nation

China-Laos Railway transports over 480,000 cross-border passengers in 2 years

Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2025-04-12

Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2025-04-12       0

As of Saturday, the China-Laos Railway has transported 487,000 cross-border passengers from 112 countries and regions since the launch of its international passenger train service two years ago, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd.

The 1,035-km railway, which links Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province and the Laotian capital Vientiane, has played a significant role in boosting regional economic development and enhancing people-to-people exchanges, the railway company said.

The cross-border passenger service was officially launched on April 13, 2023, further solidifying the railway's role as a flagship project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

To meet growing passenger demand, railway authorities have taken a series of targeted measures, including increasing the international passenger trains between Xishuangbanna in Yunnan, and Lao's Luang Prabang -- two popular tourist destinations -- from four to six days per week, excluding Wednesdays.

The number of cross-border passenger seats per train has increased from 250 at the outset to 390, while daily inbound and outbound passenger flow has surged from 300 to a peak of 1,300.

The travel time between Kunming South and Vientiane has been reduced by an hour to approximately 9 hours and 30 minutes, while customs clearance procedures at border checkpoints have also been streamlined, with wait times shortened from 90 minutes to as little as 50 minutes.

At the Mohan border checkpoint, police officers who speak foreign languages have been deployed to help inbound and outbound travelers with queries on laws and policies, local customs, tourism tips and cuisine.

The China-Laos Railway began operations in December 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
