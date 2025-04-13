﻿
News / Nation

China renews several alerts for gales, sandstorms, blizzards

  14:15 UTC+8, 2025-04-13       0
China's meteorological authority again issued an orange alert on Sunday morning for strong gales, with a sweeping cold front causing fierce winds across northern China.
Reuters

A woman walks during strong wind in Beijing, China, on April 12, 2025.

China's meteorological authority again issued an orange alert on Sunday morning for strong gales, with a sweeping cold front causing fierce winds across northern China since Friday evening.

From 8am Sunday to 8am Monday, winds of up to force 11 (28.5-32.6 meters per second) will hit parts of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shanxi Province, Hebei Province and Beijing, all located in north China, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Meanwhile, parts of the Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea and East China Sea will experience gales of up to force 13 (37.0-41.4 meters per second).

Sandstorms will continue to lash a variety of regions during the period, according to a blue alert, which was also renewed on Sunday.

Meanwhile, blizzards are expected to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Jilin Province in northeast China, and northwest China's Qinghai Province, warned a blue alert issued on Sunday. This alert was downgraded from the yellow alert on Saturday.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Jilin
Beijing
