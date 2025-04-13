China urges US to cancel "reciprocal tariffs": commerce ministry

The US side should completely cancel the wrong practice of "reciprocal tariffs" and return to the right path of resolving differences through mutual respect and equal dialogue, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.

The US side has released a memorandum exempting certain products such as computers, smartphones, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and integrated circuits from "reciprocal tariffs." China is assessing the related impact of this move, a spokesperson with the ministry said.

It should be noted that this is a small step for the US side to correct its wrong practice of unilateral "reciprocal tariffs," which hasn't solved the United States' problems but seriously undermined the international economic and trade order, disrupted the normal production and operation of enterprises, and affected people's daily consumption, the spokesperson said.

China's position on China-US economic and trade relations is consistent, the spokesperson said, adding that there is no winner in a trade war and no way out for protectionism.

China urges the US side to take seriously the rational voices of the international community and domestic parties, and take a big step forward in correcting wrongdoings, the spokesperson said.