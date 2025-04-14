China unveils guidelines to strengthen civil affairs services workforce

China on Monday released new guidelines aimed at enhancing the country's high-skilled workforce in the civil affairs services sector.

The document -- the first jointly issued by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security -- sets out a comprehensive framework to improve talent development, evaluation, and utilization, in addition to incentive mechanisms for individuals working in civil affairs-related fields.

By 2030, the policy envisions a more capable, better-structured workforce in the sector with significantly enhanced qualifications, stable income growth, and greater public recognition.

It also seeks to foster a more supportive policy environment and strengthen societal respect for careers in civil affairs services.

To strengthen vocational training in the civil affairs sector, the document calls for accelerating the development of specialized programs in areas such as eldercare, disability rehabilitation, marriage and funeral services, child welfare, philanthropy, and social organization management.

Vocational schools and polytechnic institutes are encouraged to offer relevant courses, supported by school-enterprise partnerships, to cultivate highly skilled talent.

It emphasizes aligning training with social needs and employer demands, and proposes reforms to talent development models through mechanisms like the apprenticeship system.

Local authorities are urged to establish platforms that better match training supply with demand for key roles such as caregivers, with regularly updated directories of employer needs and available resources.

The document also advocates for a stronger national vocational standards system and streamlined certification channels, while supporting skills competitions to promote excellence and set industry benchmarks.

Qualified professionals in key civil affairs roles will be included in local high-level talent programs, gaining access to benefits in employment, housing, healthcare, and education, the document notes.

Targeted subsidies will also be provided for sectors such as funeral services, child welfare, and mental health care, according to the guidelines.

In a related policy released the same day, the two ministries announced plans to accelerate skill certification for eldercare workers.

The goal is to significantly expand the number of credentialed eldercare professionals in China by 2030, with over 80 percent of caregivers for seniors expected to hold professional certifications.