News / Nation

Shop fire leaves 8 dead in southwest China

Eight people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at a shop in southwest China's Yunnan Province early Saturday, local authorities said Monday.
Eight people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at a shop in southwest China's Yunnan Province early Saturday, local authorities said Monday.

The fire started in a shop in Chenggong District in the provincial capital Kunming at around 2 am Saturday. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at 2:50 am.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Yunnan
Kunming
