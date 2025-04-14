Shop fire leaves 8 dead in southwest China
Eight people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at a shop in southwest China's Yunnan Province early Saturday, local authorities said Monday.
The fire started in a shop in Chenggong District in the provincial capital Kunming at around 2 am Saturday. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control at 2:50 am.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.
