China decides to impose reciprocal visa restrictions on US personnel who behave badly on Xizang-related issues

China has decided to impose reciprocal visa restrictions on US personnel who behave badly on Xizang-related issues, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked for details on China's countermeasures to US visa restrictions on Chinese officials over Xizang-related issues.

Lin said Xizang-related issues are China's internal affairs, noting that the US abuse of visa restrictions on Chinese officials severely violates international law and basic norms governing international relations.

"Xizang is open. China welcomes foreign friends to visit, travel and do business in Xizang," Lin said, adding that China opposes the interference of any country or person in Xizang affairs under the pretext of human rights, religion and culture.