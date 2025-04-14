Xi urges China, Vietnam to deepen building of community with a shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China and Vietnam should strengthen their efforts on all fronts to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and contribute more to peace, stability, development and prosperity in Asia and the world at large.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article titled "Building on past achievements and making new advances in pursuit of shared goals." The article was published on Monday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam ahead of his state visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Xi said building the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance serves the common interests of the two countries and is conducive to peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and beyond.

He called for deepening strategic mutual trust and advancing the socialist cause, continuing win-win cooperation and delivering more benefit to the two peoples, strengthening people-to-people exchanges and forging a closer bond between the two peoples, as well as enhancing multilateral collaboration and promoting Asia's prosperity and revitalization.

The Chinese leader warned that trade war and tariff war will produce no winner, and protectionism will lead nowhere.

"Our two countries should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains, and open and cooperative international environment," he added.

"We should properly manage differences and safeguard peace and stability in our region," Xi said.

"The successful delimitation of our boundaries on land and in the Beibu Gulf demonstrates that with vision, we are fully capable of properly settling maritime issues through consultation and negotiation."